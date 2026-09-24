Hyderabad schools, colleges declare holiday for Ganesh immersion

In lieu of the holiday on September 25, November 14, the second Saturday, will be a working day.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Schools in Hyderabad declare holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi
Karad: People celebrate as they carry an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Karad, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will observe a holiday on Friday, September 25, for Ganesh immersion.

This follows an order issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Wednesday, September 23.

Schools, colleges in districts surrounding Hyderabad declare holiday

Apart from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts will also observe holidays.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

In all these districts, including Hyderabad, government offices will also remain closed on Friday.

In lieu of the holiday on September 25, November 14, the second Saturday, will be a working day for offices, schools and colleges in Hyderabad and other districts.

Security arrangements

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police have made extensive security arrangements ahead of Ganesh Visarjan to ensure a peaceful atmosphere across the city.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Around 20,000 police personnel will be deployed at various locations in Hyderabad during the procession.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, along with senior officials from the police and other departments, recently inspected the procession route.

Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Roads and Buildings Department and other line departments were also part of the inspection.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button