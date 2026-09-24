Hyderabad schools, colleges declare holiday for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will observe a holiday on Friday, September 25, for Ganesh immersion.

This follows an order issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Wednesday, September 23.

Schools, colleges in districts surrounding Hyderabad declare holiday

Apart from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts will also observe holidays.

In all these districts, including Hyderabad, government offices will also remain closed on Friday.

Also Read Ganesh immersion: Police issue notification on traffic routes

In lieu of the holiday on September 25, November 14, the second Saturday, will be a working day for offices, schools and colleges in Hyderabad and other districts.

Security arrangements

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police have made extensive security arrangements ahead of Ganesh Visarjan to ensure a peaceful atmosphere across the city.

Around 20,000 police personnel will be deployed at various locations in Hyderabad during the procession.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, along with senior officials from the police and other departments, recently inspected the procession route.

Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Roads and Buildings Department and other line departments were also part of the inspection.