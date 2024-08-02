Hyderabad: SCR official sentenced to 2 yr jail over bribe

Hyderabad: A railway official has been sent to jail for two years over a case of bribery. The special judge for CBI cases, Hyderabad, has sentenced Minala Praveen, then commercial porter, working office of senior DCM, Hyderabad division, SC Railway, to undergo two years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) with a fine in a case of bribery.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on 24 June 2014, against Minala Praveen, then Commercial Porter with the Hyderabad Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) in Hyderabad.

It was alleged that the railway official demanded and accepted an amount of Rs. 40,000 from the complainant on 24 June 2014, claiming that he would use his personal influence with CBI officials and hand over the bribe amount to them for closing an alleged complaint pending with CBI against the complainant.

The chargesheet was filed by the CBI against the accused on 27 December 2014. After the completion of the trial, the court held the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly.