Hyderabad: SCR urges passengers to use Rail Madad helpline for complaints

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday, September 7, urged passengers to use Rail Madad Helpline number for registering grievances.

Passengers may dial 139 in case they face any issues the SCR said. This will help rail users to overcome the inconvenience of multiple helpline numbers for different types of grievances and enquiries.

The helpline number 139 is available in twelve languages and passengers can opt or IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), or directly connect to call-center executive by dialing the number.

The helpline can also be accessed through SMS – sending grievance as a message (SMS) or by dialling 139, where a customer care executive will assist complainant and assign grievance for appropriate redressal. Passengers can also lodge grievance online by visiting Rail Madad website.

“The menu of 139 Helpline (IVRS) includes security, medical assistance for which a passenger has to press 1 and get connected immediately to a call centre executive. For enquiry such as PNR status, train schedule etc., passenger has to press 2, for general complaints, press 3 and for ticket cancellation and refund enquiries, passenger has to press 4,” said a press release from the SCR.

For Divyangjan related information, passenger has to press 5 and for vigilance related complaints, passenger has to press 6.