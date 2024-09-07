Telangana approves coaching classes for EAPCET, NEET, JEE in govt colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has granted approval for the Department of Higher Education to conduct coaching classes for students in government junior colleges across the state.

The classes will provide guidance for competitive exams, including the Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

According to an order issued by Principal Secretary of Education, Burra Venkatesham, the coaching classes will commence in the current academic year. This initiative aims to enhance students’ chances of success in these crucial entrance exams by providing focused preparation in their respective fields.

In addition to this, the government also announced the establishment of an Academic Guidance, Training, and Placement Cell, following an order issued last week. The cell will have clearly defined roles and responsibilities, including preparing the academic calendar, conducting annual academic audits, and maintaining college-specific databases of staff, students, and courses.

The new cell will also oversee the introduction of new courses, combinations, curriculum development, and content preparation to ensure that academic standards are maintained and students receive quality education across government institutions.