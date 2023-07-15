Hyderabad: Security beefed up in Old City for Bonalu

Several VIP’s, including politicians, film actors and bureaucrats, are expected to visit the temples in the Old City and make offerings on Sunday.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 16th July 2023 12:42 am IST
Police barricade arrangements

Hyderabad: Around 2,000 policemen will be deployed to oversee the arrangements for Bonalu festival in the Old City on Sunday and Monday. 

P Sai Chaitanya, deputy commissioner of police (south zone) said tight security arrangements were in place to ensure smooth festivities on Sunday and procession on Monday. 

Rapid Action Force, City Armed Reserve, Telangana State Special Police and local police personnel are deployed. Senior officials deputed from other zones are deployed to supervise the arrangements.

“Traffic diversions have been announced in advance to avoid inconvenience to the people. All the people have been requested to cooperate to maintain peace and tranquillity,” said the Sai Chaitanya. 

A huge turnout is expected during the Bonalu festival at important temples in the Old City. The Simhavahini Mahankali temple, Akkanna Madanna temple and other temples are all decked up for the occasion. 

