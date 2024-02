Hyderabad: Few vehicles parked at RTA south Hyderabad were damaged in a fire incident on February 21, Wednesday.

The vehicles were seized and parked by the RTA staff at office compound in Bandlaguda, Hyderabad. The fire wich started in the morning engulfed three seven seater auto rickshaws and a goods vehicles.

The GHMC DRF team swiftly responded and doused the fire.

Bandlaguda police reached the spot.

Cause of fire is not known. Investigation is started by the RTA and local police.