Hyderabad: Six arrested for drug peddling, 7.6 kg ganja seized

The Shamshabad State Task Force (STF) team apprehended two individuals transporting ganja and MDMA from Bengaluru to the city.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th December 2025 7:39 pm IST
drugs in hyderabad
Three people were caught at Saroornagar HUDA colony for possessing ganja. All are natives of Odisha

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise team arrested six people on charges of drug peddling in different cases on Saturday. A total of 7.6 kilograms of ganja was seized.

Advertisement

In the first case, the Shamshabad Drug Task Force (DTF) team caught Dileep Koch from Assam for possessing 1.3 kilograms of ganja. He had brought the drug from his native place and was planning to sell it to workers at different construction sites in Hyderabad.

In the second case, three persons, Jaganath, Suraj and Rohan, from Odisha, were caught by the State Task Force team at Saroornagar HUDA colony. As many as 6.30 kilograms of ganja were seized from them. The trio had purchased the drug from a person in Odisha and travelled to Hyderabad to sell it to local consumers.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

In the third case, the Shamshabad State Task Force (STF) team apprehended two individuals transporting ganja and MDMA from Bengaluru to the city. Teja and Sai Charan were caught with 5.39 grams of MDMA and non-duty-paid liquor bottles.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th December 2025 7:39 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button