Hyderabad: Six arrested for drug peddling, 7.6 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise team arrested six people on charges of drug peddling in different cases on Saturday. A total of 7.6 kilograms of ganja was seized.

In the first case, the Shamshabad Drug Task Force (DTF) team caught Dileep Koch from Assam for possessing 1.3 kilograms of ganja. He had brought the drug from his native place and was planning to sell it to workers at different construction sites in Hyderabad.

In the second case, three persons, Jaganath, Suraj and Rohan, from Odisha, were caught by the State Task Force team at Saroornagar HUDA colony. As many as 6.30 kilograms of ganja were seized from them. The trio had purchased the drug from a person in Odisha and travelled to Hyderabad to sell it to local consumers.

Also Read Five arrested for smuggling ganja from Karnataka to Hyderabad

In the third case, the Shamshabad State Task Force (STF) team apprehended two individuals transporting ganja and MDMA from Bengaluru to the city. Teja and Sai Charan were caught with 5.39 grams of MDMA and non-duty-paid liquor bottles.