Hyderabad: Speeding bike hits school girl in Shadnagar

The doctors treating the girl said that she suffered severe head injuries and her condition was critical.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th July 2023 11:33 am IST
Watch: Speeding bike hits school girl in Hyderabad's Shadnagar
Watch: Speeding bike hits school girl in Hyderabad's Shadnagar

Hyderabad: In yet another accident caused by rash driving in the city outskirts, a speeding bike hit a schoolgirl in Shadnagar on Wednesday.

The victim, Jiya, 12, was returning to her home in Asha Colony with her friends when she was hit by a motorcycle.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the accused driving his two-wheeler in a rash and negligent manner.

MS Education Academy

While the rider fled the spot, the girl was soon shifted to a local hospital.

The doctors treating the girl said that she suffered severe head injuries and her condition was crtical.

The police managed to arrest the accused identified as Jinkala Sashidhar, 17.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 2 dead after speeding car rams into morning walkers

The incident took place just one day after the horrific accident at Narsingi which caused the death of a woman and he daughter, while two others still struggle for life at a hospital.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th July 2023 11:33 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button