Hyderabad: Speeding bike hits school girl in Shadnagar

Hyderabad: In yet another accident caused by rash driving in the city outskirts, a speeding bike hit a schoolgirl in Shadnagar on Wednesday.

The victim, Jiya, 12, was returning to her home in Asha Colony with her friends when she was hit by a motorcycle.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the accused driving his two-wheeler in a rash and negligent manner.

While the rider fled the spot, the girl was soon shifted to a local hospital.

The doctors treating the girl said that she suffered severe head injuries and her condition was crtical.

The police managed to arrest the accused identified as Jinkala Sashidhar, 17.

The incident took place just one day after the horrific accident at Narsingi which caused the death of a woman and he daughter, while two others still struggle for life at a hospital.