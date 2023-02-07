Hyderabad: Sub-inspector, constable arrested for bribe

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector and a police constable belonging to the Begumpet police station by the ACB slueths on charges of demanding bribe here on Tuesday.

According to the complainant Karmpet Raghavendra, the sub-inspector D Sai Kumar had demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000/- on December 30, 2022.

Raghavendra had requested Kumar to grant him station bail in one case. He also requested to release his seized bike.

Kumar demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000/-. On the same day, police constable Naresh also demanded a bribe of Rs 3,000/- as well as a field deposit receipt worth Rs 5,000/- from Raghavendra.

On January 3, Raghavendra submitted the said fixed deposit receipt to Naresh. The police constable then demanded Rs 1,000/- extra to which Raghavendra obliged.

After a request to detect the bribe money, sub-inspector Kumar reduced the amount to Rs 12,000/-. Vexed by the constant harassment from the police officers, Raghavendra registered a complaint with the Anti Corruption Bureau(ACB). Based on audio-video electronic evidence, the two police officers were arrested.

Further investigations are underway