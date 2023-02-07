Hyderabad: Three arrested for duping students of Rs 2 crore

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested for duping 32 Indian students studying at various universities in Canada and the USA to the tune of Rs 2 crore.

According to police, the accused – Devarashetti Pedda Venkateshwarlu, Devarashetti Gautam and Kohirkar Nilesh – were guilty of cheating students by promising to pay their semester fees in Canada and USA through fraudulent credit card transactions.

Police said that Gautam collected details of students studying in the two countries through various WhatsApp groups. He then convinced a few of them that he would help them in paying their fees and asked them to send their bank details.

After receiving the details, Gautam sent it to Nilesh who then passed on the information to a Zibron residing in Dubai. Zibron used fraudulent credit cards to pay the fees, which naturally did not work. The students were asked to repay the fees by their universities.

Meanwhile, all the amount was transferred to Gautam’s ather’s account. Gautam took his share and sent the rest to Zibron via crypto money.

On receiving a complaint, the cyber crime team caught the trio and seized five mobile phones, four cheque books, five credit cards and five debit cards.