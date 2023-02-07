Telangana saw over 10,000 cases of cybercrime, in 2021, says report

Hyderabad: Cyber crimes in Telangana have doubled to 10,303 cases in 2021 from 5,025 cases in 2020 with Cyberabad topping the chart with 4,412 felonies, according to a report. Revealing data, the Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook 2023 said, “As many as 10,303 cases of cyber crime were registered in 2021 as against 5,025 cases in 2020, an increase of 105.03 percent. The highest number of cases were reported from the police commissioners of Cyberabad (4,412) followed by Hyderabad (3,303) and Rachakonda (1,548), it said.

Cybercrime is a rapidly evolving transnational crime committed across borders and affects individuals and societies globally, said the report. It said the Telangana government is trying to use technical assistance in capacity-building, prevention, creating awareness, increasing cooperation, collecting data, researching and analyzing cybercrime, the report said.

Also Read One in four users unaware of crypto cybercrime risks: Report

The Telangana Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (T4C) was set up in 2021 to provide round-the-clock assistance to victims of cyber fraud. The T4C has a 24×7 call center that helps coordinate with district police in the registration, investigation and detection of cybercrime, it said.

T4C has successfully prevented almost Rs 30 crore of public money from reaching the hands of cyber fraudsters. The State has also created Telangana Cyber Security Policy 2016 to address cyber security issues.