One in four users unaware of crypto cybercrime risks: Report

New Delhi: Nearly one in four users are unaware of crypto cybercrime risks, while half of the users are hit by crypto cybercrime, a new report has shown.

According to the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, just 25 percent of those surveyed felt well-informed about potential cryptocurrency cyber threats, while 23 percent had no information at all.

The report also discovered that nearly half (49 percent) of the respondents had been affected by cryptocurrency crime in some way, with 40 percent of crypto owners did not believe current protection systems for cryptocurrency were effective.

“This survey emphasizes the need for increased awareness and education about the potential risks faced by cryptocurrency owners. As the adoption of digital assets continues to grow, it is essential for individuals to take appropriate measures to protect themselves from cyber threats,” said Vitaly Kamluk, Head of the APAC unit, Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team.

Moreover, cyber threats such as virtual theft and scams, were among the most frequently mentioned negative aspects of cryptocurrency use, with 27 percent and 26 percent of respondents citing them as their top concerns, respectively.

The report also mentioned that nearly 38 percent of respondents were unaware they could become a target of crypto threats — even if they do not own cryptocurrency.

When it comes to market management, the report added that 54 percent would like to see regulation by an independent authority, while 44 percent agree cryptocurrency regulation should be carried out by banks.