Hyderabad sub-inspector denied permission to observe ‘Deeksha’

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector of the Kanchanbagh police station, S Krishnakanth, was denied permission to observe Ayyappa Mala Deeksha, citing it goes against police conduct rules.

“No permission can be issued for growing hair and beard, wearing of civil dress (black dress) without shoes for religious purposes to any member of the disciplinary force, like police, while on duty. If any police personnel are desirous to observe “Deeksha,” they can apply for leave to do so,” stated the memo issued by the additional deputy commissioner of South East Zone.

Ayyappa Mala Deeksha is a spiritual vow taken by devotees of Lord Ayyappa before visiting the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The 41-day period requires the devotee to adopt a disciplined and austere lifestyle, which includes waking up early, eating vegetarian meals, and maintaining strict personal purity.