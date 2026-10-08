Hyderabad Swiggy Instamart riders say expired products delivered

Hyderabad: Swiggy Instamart delivery agents, on Wednesday, October 7, staged a protest outside the dark store in Hastinapuram, Hyderabad, alleging they were forced to deliver expired products to customers.

They said that when questioned, their IDs were reportedly blocked.

Speaking to reporters, one of the delivery agents said customers would vent their anger at them when they received expired products.

“There have been instances where our riders were beaten up. When we come back and inform the management, they talk recklessly, saying, ‘We will continue to do so; take it and deliver if you want, or else leave it, we don’t care.'”

“We are the ones standing right in front of them (customers), while the person taking complaints is sitting somewhere else. Any refund or resolution raised through the support team takes 24 hours. Meanwhile, when we face the customer at their doorstep, they insist, ‘You are standing right here, so give us a resolution/refund immediately, or we won’t let you leave,'” the delivery agent added.

Swiggy Instamart delivery agents have alleged that the dark store in Hastinapuram was forcing them to deliver expired products, and blocking their IDs when questioned.



Delivery agents staged a protest outside the store on Wednesday, October 7, after bringing the matter to the… pic.twitter.com/ajeYDVCBi1 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 8, 2026

Later, a food safety official told reporters that 14 expired items, including ginger-garlic paste, mango fruit drink, strawberry juice, chikki, wheat flour, barbecue sauce, cookies, paneer and milk packets, were found during their inspection.

Reports suggest that a complaint was lodged with LB Nagar Police; however, the police were unreachable at the time of writing.