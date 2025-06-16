Hyderabad techie ends life fearing wife’s death after assault

Hyderabad: A software engineer died by suicide at his residence in Rajendranagar on Sunday, June 15, after mistakenly believing he had fatally injured his wife during an argument.

The couple, Kumaraswamy and Mounika, both from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, had been married for a year and were living in Bhavani Colony, Bandlaguda Jagir.

According to reports, the incident began with an argument over a missing gold bracelet. In a fit of anger, Kumaraswamy slapped Mounika, causing her to fall unconscious. Fearing he had killed her, he panicked and ended his life by hanging.

The police later shifted the body for autopsy.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, a suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000.)