Techie dies by suicide in Kukatpally over relationship failure

He was reportedly in love with a woman from the same neighbourhood. He did not inform the elders about the relationship.

Representational imgae

Hyderabad: Upset over relationship failure, a software engineer died by suicide in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) on Monday, March 30.

The software engineer was identified as 25-year-old T Mahendra who was employed at a software company in HiTec City. He was reportedly in love with a woman from the same neighbourhood. He did not inform the elders about the relationship.

The woman’s family fixed her marriage with another person, following which Mahendra was depressed. He hung himself from a ceiling fan. Mahendra left a note apologising to his parents for taking the extreme step.

The KPHB police have registered a case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS). An investigation has been initiated in this matter.

