Hyderabad: Techie jumps to death with her baby, infant survives

Hyderabad: A woman techie has jumped to her death from the sixth floor of an apartment in Hyderabad on Friday, June 12, carrying her six-month-old baby, who survived miraculously.

Esha Sahu (37) jumped off the apartment on Friday evening, leading to her death on the spot. However, her baby daughter survived as she landed on the cables of a solar fence of the apartment boundary wall.

Sahu was from Madhya Pradesh and was employed in the software sector. Her husband, who is also from the same state, works in the software industry too.

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The baby was admitted to a hospital after recovery, and her condition was out of danger, police said on Saturday, June 13. The watchman of a nearby apartment, who heard the baby crying, pulled her out. The woman sent her husband to a shop before taking the extreme step, police said.

Suffered from depression

“Before her husband returned, she jumped from the top of the apartment with her baby. The baby survived as she landed on the cables and was hanging,” a police official told PTI.

The deceased woman is survived by her husband and two daughters.

The couple has been married for 13 years. The woman was said to be suffering from depression since the birth of her daughter six months ago, he said. Police registered a case and have launched an investigation.