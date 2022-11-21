Hyderabad: Tellapur set to become another realty hub

Hyderabad: Tellapur, one of the fastest-growing residential areas, is set to become another realty hub in Hyderabad due to its proximity to the IT hub in the city. It is likely to boost the realty sector in the city.

The town which is considered the satellite town of Hyderabad is getting a lot of attention from techies as they prefer to reside near their workplace.

Another reason for preferring the area is its good connectivity with other parts of the city. People can reach any part of the city using public transport such as TSRTC buses and Metro rail.

The South Central Railway (SCR) is also planning to provide MMTS connectivity to the area making it easier for the resident of Tellapur to travel to other parts of the city.

In order to improve road connectivity, the government is also building roads and Foot over Bridges (FoBs) in the area.

Cost of 2BHK house in Tellapur

Currently, the cost of a 2BHK house of 1000 sq ft to 1200 sq ft area ranges from Rs. 1 crore to 1.2 crores. Those who are looking for a 3BHK house in the area need to pay around Rs. 1.5 crores.

As Tellapur is set to become another realty hub in Hyderabad, many top developers have already started projects in the area. Some of them are My Home, Rajapushpa, Honour Homes, Ramky, and Vertex Homes.

A few other builders are seeing the future in building malls, multiplexes, and commercial complexes in the area.

Realty sector in Hyderabad

Due to the rapid development in Hyderabad, the city is witnessing a boom in the realty sector. Many new residential areas are turning into realty hubs.

Hyderabad which is considered the second major IT hub in the country is seeing a rise in demand for residential as well commercial properties.

Many areas which were till recently considered city outskirts are turning into residential areas as people are preferring to reside in a big house even if it is located far away from the heart of the city.

Another reason for the rise in the number of people considering the option of residing in faraway places is the trend of the Work from Home model that is being adopted by most of the companies in Hyderabad.