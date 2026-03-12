Hyderabad: Tensions at UoH as students assaulted in hostels

Hyderabad: At least two students from the University of Hyderabad were allegedly attacked a group which barged into their rooms. The students accused the members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of being involved in the attack.

According to reports, the assault took place on the night of March 10 following an argument over campus issues. One of the students belongs to the Scheduled Caste.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Pankaj Kumar, a student and member of the Student Federation of India, said, “The incident occurred after two undergraduate students shared a message on their WhatsApp group. The ABVP members barged into their room, snatched their phones and abused them.”

The two victims belong to the All India Students Association and the Ambedkar Students Association. One of the victims, who did not wish to be named, said, “We were chatting on the WhatsApp group, which includes ABVP members. They were agitated by some messages and barged into our room. They grabbed me by the collar, abused and said, “Don’t ever say anything about ABVP. We will cut your body parts and throw them in the forest.”

He said that a complaint was filed with the UGC anti-raging committee adding that they did not approach the police.

The ABVP has denied allegations of their involvement in the incident, adding that these were politically motivated.