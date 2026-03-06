Hyderabad: UoH conducts exhibition on sustainable development

The initiative was a part of the "Education for Sustainable Development" course provided at the UoH.

Students display theirs sustainable models at the University of Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad(UoH), on Thursday, March 5, conducted an exhibition on sustainable models, organised by the Sustainable Club.

The initiative was a part of the “Education for Sustainable Development” course provided at the UoH.

Students present sustainable development models

The participating students were divided into five groups, each developing and presenting a unique sustainable development model. These models addressed critical environmental and developmental issues, focusing on diverse areas such as renewable energy, waste management, water conservation, eco-friendly infrastructure, and community-based sustainability practices.

The projects highlighted the students’ creativity, thorough research, and practical approach to solving real-world challenges.

During the exhibition, students engaged with instructors, peers, and visitors, articulating the concepts, objectives, and real-world applicability of their models. The event served as a dynamic platform for collaborative learning, critical thinking, and hands-on engagement with sustainability principles.

Following the exhibition, Education for Sustainable Development course instructor, Dr Ravula Krishnaiah stressed the crucial role of integrating sustainability into education and encouraged students to continue developing innovative ideas for environmental protection and sustainable development.

The exhibition was met with enthusiastic appreciation from both students and faculty, underscoring the power of education in nurturing responsible citizens and promoting sustainable behaviours.

