Govt to host quantum technologies workshop at University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana government is going to host a workshop and round table on emerging quantum technologies.

The IT, Electronics & Communications Department, Telangana, through Photonics Valley Corporation, is organising a Quantum Technologies Workshop titled “From Bits to Qubits – Student Awareness & Exploration Day.”

The event will also feature a round table discussion on “Quantum Technologies: From Classroom Curiosity to National Capability.”

The programme will be held from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm on February 21, 2026 at CR Rao AIMSCS, located on the University of Hyderabad campus in Gachibowli.

The event is being organised by Photonics Valley Corporation in association with Cloudangles and in collaboration with CR Rao AIMSCS.

Students and faculty members interested in attending the workshop and discussion can register through the official online form (click here).