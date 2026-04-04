Hyderabad: Three injured in clash at Bowenpally

Hyderabad: At least three people were injured in a clash between two groups in Hyderabad’s Bowenpally on Friday, April 3.

The two groups were reportedly led by two persons identified as Babuloo and Arman, who were having some issues with each other. The fight occurred in the evening at Centerpoint in Bowenpally, where the two groups attacked each other with sticks.

After being alerted, the Bowenpally police rushed to the spot and dispersed the groups before shifting the injured to a hospital for treatment.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bowenpally Circle Inspector Lakshmi Narayan Reddy confirmed the incident and said that the two groups have been booked and the investigation is underway.