Hyderabad to be promoted as medical tourism hub, says Telangana CM 

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, April 27, said the government is making efforts to promote Hyderabad as a medical tourism hub.

Reddy also proposed to construct a state-of-the-art Health City in the Future City being developed on the outskirts here.

Speaking after inaugurating the “Hospital of Gratitude” of Apollo Hospitals at the Financial District in Hyderabad on Monday evening, he said the government has requested the Centre to facilitate direct air connectivity from West Asian countries to Hyderabad for those seeking medical treatment.

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Talks were also in progress with the airport authority to create a “Green Channel” system to facilitate the swift transfer of patients to hospitals, the Chief Minister said.

He said Telangana means business and that the government is committed to safeguarding the investors who come forward to establish companies.

The CM highlighted that it was Hyderabad in the country that manufactured some of the COVID-19 vaccines and supplied them to the entire world during the pandemic.

The friendly ecosystem helped in the production of 40 per cent of the country’s bulk drugs from Hyderabad, he said.

He recalled that Apollo opened its first hospital in Chennai 46 years ago and hailed its founder, Pratap C Reddy, for being a pioneer in establishing numerous hospitals across the country.