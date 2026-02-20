Hyderabad to emerge as India’s top medical value tourism destinations

Hyderabad: In line with the Union Budget 2026 vision of making India a global hub of medical value tourism (MVT), Telangana’s Tourism department on Friday, February 20, held a round table conference discussing Hyderabad’s potential as a top MVT destination.

At the meeting, the department also proposed to form a Telangana State Medical Tourism Society (TGMTS), which will act as a central coordinating body for medical value tourism in the state.

Hyderabad’s strong clinical outcomes, advanced healthcare infrastructure, cost advantages, and a seamless healthcare-hospitality-aviation ecosystem will help it emerge as a hub that attracts people from all over the world to come seek affordable and specialised healthcare, participants at the meeting stated.

They said that international patient inflows to the city have more than doubled over the past decade, supported by 50+ National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) and Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited hospitals, approximately 12,000 hospital beds, and strong tertiary-care capabilities.

Competitive accommodation options, a well-developed tourism ecosystem, and global connectivity through Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, which handles over 31 million passengers annually also help push Hyderabad to three medical value travel destinations in India.