Hyderabad to celebrate 556th Guru Nanak Jayanti from Nov 1

Hyderabad: Sikhs in Hyderabad are set to celebrate the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak’s 556th birth anniversary with devotion and fervour by holding processions and congregations from November 1 to November 5.

A nagar keertan (holy procession) has been organised by the Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad, at 4:00 pm on November 1, and Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj is set to take out a procession at 4:00 pm on November 3.

On November 1, the procession will start at the Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad and proceed via Clock Tower, BATA, Patny Circle, Kingsway, Monda Market, Alpha Hotel, before reaching the Gurudwara again.

On November 3, the procession will proceed via Afzalgunj, Siddiambar Bazar, Jambagh, Putli Bowli, Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda before coming back to the Gurudwara at around 9:00 pm.

On November 4, the Secunderabad Gurudwara will organise a ‘keertan darbar’ from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm, and the Afzalgunj Gurudwara will hold the same from 9:00 pm to 2:00 am, the following day.

On November 5, ‘Prakash Utsav’ celebrations, a mass congregation will be organised at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Over 25,000 devotees are expected to participate in the congregation at Exhibition Grounds, marked by recitations of Gurbani Keertans (holy hymns) by reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers). They have been specially invited from various parts of the country. After the congregation, a Guru Ka Langar (free community kitchen) will be served to the devotees.

Thousands of devotees are expected to take part, marked by the rendering of shabad keertans (holy hymns) as Guru Granth Sahebji is carried on a decorated vehicle, with nishaan sahebans (religious flags).

Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones) and the gatka martial art form will serve as the main attractions.