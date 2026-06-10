The skies over Hyderabad are set to come alive with speed, skill and patriotism as the Indian Air Force’s renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) is all set to perform on June 11 and June 13 as part of the Combined Graduate Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal.

For aviation enthusiasts, photographers and families alike, the event promises a rare opportunity to witness one of the world’s most elite aerobatic teams in action. The Surya Kiran team recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of thrilling audiences with breathtaking aerial manoeuvres and precision flying.

India’s Ambassadors in the sky

Established in 1996 and based at Air Force Station Bidar in Karnataka, SKAT is often called the “Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force.” The team holds the distinction of being the only nine-aircraft aerobatic team in Asia and is counted among a select few such teams worldwide.

Over the years, the team has represented India at international events in countries including Singapore, the UAE, Sri Lanka, China, Laos and Myanmar. With more than 800 aerial displays across over 72 cities, the Surya Kiran team has become a symbol of aviation excellence and national pride.

Flying just five metres apart

The display features nine Hawk Mk 132 advanced jet trainer aircraft. What makes the performance truly extraordinary is the precision involved. During several formations, the aircraft fly as close as five metres apart, demanding exceptional concentration, coordination and trust among the pilots.

The team takes off in groups before joining together in perfectly synchronized formations, showcasing the discipline and professionalism of the Indian Air Force.

A symphony in the sky

Audiences can expect a thrilling sequence of aerial manoeuvres including Cross-Overs, Close-Trail Loops, Barrel Rolls, Inverted Passes, Tejas Formation, Yuva Formation and the visually stunning Heart Formation.

The highlight of every Surya Kiran performance is the iconic DNA Tricolour Formation, where aircraft release saffron, white and green smoke trails, creating a giant tricolour pattern across the sky. It remains one of the team’s most loved and photographed displays.

Can the public watch?

The performances are being conducted as part of official Air Force Academy events, and entry to the venue is restricted and largely by invitation. However, Hyderabad residents may still be able to catch glimpses of the aerial display from open spaces and vantage points around the Dundigal area, depending on weather conditions and flight paths.

Hyderabad residents can look forward to a spectacular display of precision flying, colourful smoke trails and aviation excellence lighting up the city’s skies.