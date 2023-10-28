Hyderabad to witness partial lunar eclipse tonight; check timing

Hyderabad: Astrophiles in the city are all set to witness the final lunar celestial event of 2023, a partial lunar eclipse late on the night of Friday, October 28.

The eclipse will be visible in the region covering the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, eastern South America, north-eastern North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean and the South Pacific Ocean.

The eclipse will begin at 11:31 pm on October 28 and reach its peak at 1:08 am on October 29 and will end at 3:56 am.

The noticeable Umbral phase of the lunar eclipse begins at 1:05 am and ends at 2:23 am on Sunday while the sky on the night of October 28 is expected to be clear as per the forecast by IMD Hyderabad.

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the moon is obscured by the Earth’s shadow, while a total lunar eclipse occurs when the entire moon is immersed in the Earth’s umbra, the central and darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

Eclipse in 2024

2024 promises a total of three eclipses, including two solar eclipses and one lunar eclipse. However, none of these events will be visible from India.

The previous lunar eclipse visible from India occurred on November 8, 2022, and the next one is expected on September 7, 2025, which will be a total lunar eclipse.

Given this, the Partial Lunar Eclipse on October 28 and 29, 2023, is a must-see event for those fascinated by celestial wonders.