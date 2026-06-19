Hyderabad Toofans name Revington head coach for next HIL season

New Delhi: Former England coach Paul Revington was on Friday, June 19, appointed as the head coach of Hyderabad Toofans ahead of the upcoming Hockey India League season.

The Toofans were the bronze and silver medallists in the 2026 and 2025 seasons respectively.

Widely regarded as one of world hockey’s most respected high-performance coaches, Revington joins the Resolute Sports-backed franchise with a clear mandate to build a championship-winning culture, develop future Indian internationals and help take Hyderabad Toofans to the next level.

In a season that marked the return of HIL after a seven-year hiatus, Hyderabad Toofans quickly emerged as one of the competition’s most exciting teams.

In its maiden season in 2025, the Toofans already proved its metal by finishing runners-up.

The team capped its second season with a dramatic 4-3 victory over HIL GC to secure the bronze medal.

The appointment of Revington signals Hyderabad Toofans’ ambition to build on its early success and establish itself as one of India’s leading hockey franchises.

“Indian hockey is witnessing a remarkable resurgence. The success of the national team on the Olympic stage and the return of the Hockey India League in 2025 have created tremendous momentum and an invaluable platform for young players to learn from some of the best talent in the world,” Revington said in a statement issued by the franchise.

“What drew me to Hyderabad Toofans was the ambition of the organisation and the strength of the foundation it has built in such a short period of time. Joining the most consistent franchise which is the only team to make it to playoffs in both the seasons, eager to add further value in coming seasons.

“Our immediate goal is to win the Hockey India League and build on the incredible momentum that this franchise has created.”