Hyderabad: Tourists flock to Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar as water levels rise

Hyderabad: As the water level of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs continues to rise, tourists flocked to the reservoirs on Sunday to witness the mesmerizing sight of water being discharged into the Musi River.

The authorities have opened six gates of Himayat Sagar to 2 feet to manage the increasing water levels. In light of the situation, the irrigation department officials and the police have intensified security measures around both reservoirs.

At Himayat Sagar, water has been accumulating at a rate of 1,000 cusecs, and the discharge of 1,340 cusecs of water into the Musi River has been ongoing. Due to waterlogging in Himayat Sagar, the water level has reached 1762 feet out of its total capacity of 1763.5 feet, necessitating the continuous discharge of water.

The release of water from Himayat Sagar into the Musi River has significantly increased the flow of the seasonal river, and it is predicted to remain high for the next two days. In view of this, officials have issued alerts to residents living in low-lying areas adjacent to the Musi River, urging them to move to safer locations and prioritize safety measures.

In addition to Himayat Sagar, Hussain Sagar is also closely monitored to manage the flow of water and protect the residents of low-lying areas from potential damage. The authorities are vigilant to ensure the safety and well-being of the people during this period of heightened water levels.

As the situation remains dynamic, authorities are on high alert and are working diligently to safeguard the residents and manage the water discharge from the reservoirs effectively. The safety of the public remains the top priority as the water flow continues in the Musi River and its surrounding areas.