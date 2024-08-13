Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued over MRPS rally

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory for a welcome rally organized by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS).

The rally, titled ‘Madigala Vijaya Dandora Yatra,’ will start from Secunderabad Railway Station at noon and conclude at the Babu Jagjivan Ram statue at 6 pm.

To manage traffic during the public meeting near the BJR statue between 4 pm and 6 pm, several restrictions have been implemented.

Traffic from the AR Petrol Station near the Public Gardens towards the BJR statue will be diverted towards Nampally. Similarly, vehicles travelling from Basheerbagh towards the AR Petrol Station will be redirected towards Nampally Station Road.

Additionally, traffic from Liberty towards the GPO junction will be diverted at the Basheerbagh flyover towards HTP.

Commuters are advised to avoid areas where heavy traffic congestion is expected, including Secunderabad Railway Station, Clock Tower X Roads, Patny, Rashtrapati Road, Bible House, Karbala, Tank Bund, Liberty X Roads, Basheerbagh X Roads, and the BJR statue opposite Nizam College.