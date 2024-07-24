Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of Amberpet flyover construction

The Hyderabad traffic police will implement traffic restrictions for vehicles commuting between Amberpet and Golnaka due to the ongoing construction of the Amberpet flyover.

Commissioner of police, K Sreenivasa Reddy, said in a press release, “In exercise of the power vested in me under Section 21 clause (1) and (b) of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1448, I hereby inform the general public that in order to maintain smooth traffic flow and to prevent danger and inconvenience to the public, the traffic diversions will be implemented from Wednesday, July 24, and will be enforced till the completion of work.”

Also Read Air India Express Launches Direct Flights from Bengaluru to UAE

Traffic diversions around Amberpet flyover

Vehicles travelling from 6 Number Junction to Golnaka will be redirected to Zinda Tilismath. Meanwhile, traffic from Golnaka to 6 Number Junction will proceed as usual without restrictions. RTC buses coming from NCC Gate to 6 Number Junction will be rerouted at Tilak Nagar X Road towards the Fever Hospital.

Hyderabad police further requested that the general public note the diversions around the Amberpet flyover and cooperate with Hyderabad traffic police.

It is pertinent to note that last month, Telangana roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy during a review meeting at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat stated that the Amberpet flyover would be open to the public in a month.

Over pending works across the state, the minister cautioned officials that if roads are damaged, the responsibility will not only fall on the contractors who built the road but on the concerned officers as well.