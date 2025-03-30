Aurangzeb’s row: Raj Thackeray urges caution against WhatsApp forwards on history

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday slammed attempts to incite communal tension over Aurangazeb’s tomb and said history shouldn’t be viewed from the prism of caste and religion.

He also asked people not to rely on WhatsApp forwards for historical information.

Addressing his annual Gudhi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park here, Thackeray said the Mughal ruler wanted to “kill a thought called Shivaji” but failed and died in Maharashtra.

Afzal Khan, the Bijapur general, was buried near the Pratapgadh Fort and it couldn’t have been done without Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s permission, he said.

Thackeray’s comments came amid demands by right-wing outfits for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Protests over the issue had also triggered violence in Nagpur earlier this month.

“Don’t we want to let the world know that these people sought to destroy the Marathas but were wiped out instead. Stop reading history on WhatsApp and rather delve into history books,” he said.

Urging people not to get provoked and distracted, he said that socio-political situations were different in pre-Shivaji and post-Shivaji eras.

“We have forgotten the real issues of the present time. Hindus who feel awakened after a movie are of no use. Did you learn about Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice because of Vicky Kaushal and about Aurangazeb because of Akshaye Khanna,” he asked.

Thackeray was referring to the recently released period drama ‘Chhaava’, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was tortured and executed by Aurangzeb.

He said Aurangzeb was born in Dahod, Gujarat. Those who provoke people for their selfish political aspirations are not concerned with history, he asserted.

Thackeray said a country cannot progress on the basis of religion and cited the example of Turkey and how it “reformed” itself.

“Religion should remain within the four walls of your home. A Hindu identifies as a Hindu only when Muslims take to the streets or during riots; otherwise, Hindus are divided by caste,” he said.

The MNS chief claimed that the BJP-led government’s popular ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme would be scrapped. “I told you earlier, but you believed them and not me,” he said.

Opposition parties have been attacking the Mahayuti government of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in the state for not raising the monthly financial assistance under the Ladki Bahin programme from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 as promised in their poll manifesto before last year’s assembly elections.

Thackeray reiterated his party’s stand on the use of the Marathi language being made mandatory for official purposes. “If you live here and don’t speak the language, you will be dealt with appropriately,” he warned.

He also slammed the pollution of rivers in the “name of religion” and showed a purported video claiming that bodies were being burnt and dumped into the river Ganga.

“What kind of religion is this if we destroy our natural resources. Rs 33,000 crore has been spent on cleaning the Ganga and it is still going on. Shouldn’t we reform ourselves,” he asked.

Thackeray claimed that Maharashtra’s rivers are also extremely polluted. Of the 311 most polluted river patches in the country, 55 are from Maharashtra, he said.

Mumbai had five rivers and four of them have been killed, he said. The lone “surviving” river, Mithi, is about to die, he said, adding that sewage water, encroachments and discharge of chemical waste into the rivers are killing the water bodies.