Hyderabad: Amberpet flyover to open for traffic in one month

Hyderabad: During a review meeting at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday, June 19, Telangana roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy received updates from officials on ongoing works across the state. The officials also informed him that the construction of the Amberpet flyover in Hyderabad was near completion, and it would be opened for traffic in a month.

In February, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Ronald Rose inspected the progress of the Amberpet flyover and directed officials to increase the pace of work.

Over pending works across the state, the minister cautioned officials that if roads are damaged, the responsibility will not only fall on the contractors who built the road but on the concerned officers as well.

He said that if people’s lives are affected because of one or two officials, action will be taken against them. He further directed officials to increase the pace of work for various highways across the state and to prepare plans for laying the link roads connecting the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Noting that repair works were being undertaken at various black spots on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, he said that soon the highway would be transformed into a greenfield highway.

Also Read Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued due to Amberpet flyover works

Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work for the Uppal elevated corridor affecting the citizens, he directed the higher officials to bring the issue to the notice of the union ministry of road transport and highways. He further directed officials to either change the contractor engaged in the works or to seek an extension of time to speed up and complete the works.

The officials informed him that the Uppal elevated corridor works and 4.4 km 6-lane highway expansion works were 82% complete and they awaited the forest department’s permissions to complete the last stretch of a kilometre. The minister told them that he would meet with the forest officials in a day or two to discuss those issues.