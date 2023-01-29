Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued due to Amberpet flyover works

Hyderabad: The city traffic police have issued an advisory for the ongoing construction work at the Amberpet flyover on NH-163.

In a release on Sunday, the road from the Gandhi statue to Amberpet T Junction (near Sree Ramana) will be closed for 40 days from January 30 to March 10.

Citizens are requested to take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

District RTC buses and other heavy vehicles coming from Uppal towards 6 No. Junction should take a route via Habsiguda X Road – Tarnaka – Osmania Distance Education Road – Adikmet Flyover – Vidyanagar – Fever Hospital – Barkathpura – Tourist Hotel – Nimboliadda– Chaderghat.

General traffic including city RTC buses coming from Uppal towards 6 No. Junction will be diverted at Gandhi Statue – Prem Sadan Police boys hostel – Saldana Gate (CPL Amberpet) – Ali Cafe X Roads & Right turn towards 6 No. Junction – Golnaka – Nimobliadda–Chaderghat.