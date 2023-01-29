Exhibition society allows vehicles inside numaish in Hyderabad – Check condition

Hyderabad: All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES) has taken a decision that will not only provides relief to exhibition goers but also improves the business of traders at numaish in Hyderabad.

Society has decided to allow people to drive their vehicles on the exhibition ground. However, this relaxation is available only till 3 pm as the crowd swells in the evening.

Apart from it, the society announced that no vehicle entry charges will be collected for cars with at least four passengers.

Meanwhile, traders at numaish in Hyderabad are opening their stalls as early as 11 am seeing people visiting in the early hours to avoid the heavy rush in the evening timings.

How changes can help traders at numaish in Hyderabad?

On the one hand, the decision to allow people to drive vehicles inside numaish in Hyderabad will provide relief to senior citizens who cannot walk long. On the other hand, it will offer business to traders who sell heavy items.

As vehicles will be allowed inside, visitors will tend to purchase more as they don’t need to worry about carrying it.

However, managing vehicles on the exhibition ground can become a challenging task if their number rises.

Kashmiri dry fruit sellers draw crowds

Among the numerous stalls installed in the exhibition, the Kashmiri Dry Fruit stall is famous.

Asif Ali, from Srinagar, who has been selling dry fruits in the exhibition for the last 15 years, expressed happiness over the footfall at the event this year.

“We had a great crowd for the last three days because of the festival. We are hoping for good business this year,” he said.

History of numaish in Hyderabad

Numaish-e-Masnuaat-e-Mulki, or Numaish in short, made a humble beginning in 1938 as an event to promote locally-produced goods.

It was a group of graduates from Osmania University who came up with the idea of an exhibition to conduct an economic survey of the state.

The seventh Nizam of Hyderabad State, Mir Osman Ali Khan, inaugurated the first ‘Numaish’.

Enthused by the good response, it was decided to make it an annual event and use the earnings to promote education.