Hyderabad: Traffic diversions on July 16 for Jagannath Rath Yatra

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions on Thursday, July 16, for two Jagannath Rath Yatras processions organised by ISKCON Abids and the Jagannath Temple in Banjara Hills.

The first yatra will begin at 11 am from NTR Stadium and proceed via Ashok Nagar, RTC X Roads, Narayanaguda, Himayatnagar, Liberty, Basheerbagh, Gunfoundry, Abids, Koti and Malakunta before concluding at the Exhibition Grounds around 5 pm.

The second yatra will be held from the Jagannath Temple on Road No 12, Banjara Hills, between 12 noon and 8 pm.

Diversions and alternate routes

Motorists travelling from Masab Tank, Lakdikapul and Khairatabad towards Film Nagar, Shaikpet and Jubilee Hills will be diverted to Road No 1, Road No 10, Zaheer Nagar, NTR Bhavan and Jubilee Hills Check Post.

They can also take the ACB Office by-lane, MLA Colony, Omega Hospital and Apollo Junction.

Similarly, those travelling from Shaikpet, Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Tolichowki, Madhapur and Hitec City towards Road No 12 will be diverted via Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No 10, Zaheer Nagar and Road No 1.