Hyderabad Traffic Police arrests five for fake number plates

Hyderabad: As part of their ongoing crackdown on fake, tampered or unauthorised number plates, Hyderabad Traffic Police registered five cases in the past week.

Offenders were caught within the limits of Jubilee Hills, Malakpet, Begum Bazaar, Abids and Kachiguda police stations. Multiple vehicles were also seized during the operation.

Police has said that only government-approved High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) are legally permitted, and any custom alterations, missing digits, or temporary stickers are illegal.

Hyderabad Traffic Police has cautioned that using fake or manipulated registration plates will result in severe legal consequences, including criminal prosecution and the immediate seizure of the vehicle.