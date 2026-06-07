Hyderabad Traffic Police issues directions for Fish Prasadam event

All fish-brining water tankers and voluntary organisations carrying food materials with valid passes will enter the venue through Gate No 3.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th June 2026 7:58 pm IST
Image of fish prasadam distributed at nampally exhibition grounds
Image of fish prasadam distributed at nampally exhibition grounds in Hyderabad (FILE PHOTO)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an advisory on Sunday, June 7, for the Fish Prasadam event to be held in Nampally Exhibition Grounds on June 8 and 9 between 6 am and 8 pm.

Traffic from MJ Market will be diverted towards Abids, Nampally GPO (General Post Office), while vehicular movement from MJ Bridge and Begum Bazar heading towards Nampally will be diverted at Alaska Junction towards Darusalam and Ek Minar.

Private and heavy transport vehicles will not be allowed between MJ Market and Taj Island and will be diverted towards GPO from MJ Market and AR Petrol Pump.

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All fish-brining water tankers and voluntary organisations carrying food materials with valid passes will enter the venue through Gate No 3.

Parking allotment

Four-wheeler riders from the Nampally side for Fish Prasadam should park their vehicles at Gruha Kalpa, Gagan Vihar and Chandra Vihar. They can proceed on foot towards the Exhibition Ground from Gate No 2.

Two-wheeler riders approaching from MJ Market can park their vehicles at the Manoranjan Complex, while those arriving from Nampally will park near Bheem Rao Bada besides Shezan Hotel.

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The traffic police have arranged an auto rickshaw stop in front of Shezan Hotel. All government buses and vans will be parked at the CWC parking area.

Buses and vans

The last stop for buses and vans coming from MJ Market is Gandhi Bhawan Bus Stop.

Likewise, those taking buses and vans coming from Nampally should alight at Gruha Kalpa Bus Stop and proceed on foot to Exhibition Grounds Gate No 2.

VIP entry gate

All VIP vehicle pass holders from MJ Market shall proceed to Gandhi Bhavan and take a left turn at the Adab Hotel lane. Continue via Gate No 1 and the CWC Gate to reach the VIP Entry Gate.

For those coming from Nampally, take a U-turn at Gandhi Bhavan, then take a left turn towards Gate No 1 and the CWC Gate to access the VIP Entry Gate.

All VIP vehicles shall be parked in the designated VIP Parking Area.

For any other assistance, contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline number at: 9010203626.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th June 2026 7:58 pm IST

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