Hyderabad: traffic restrictions around IKEA rotary from today

Hyderabad: To facilitate the seamless flow of traffic, the Hyderabad city police announced diversions and restrictions for commuters proceeding towards IKEA Rotary from all routes, which will come into effect starting from March 22, Friday.

In light of this, Commuters are advised to take note of the following diversion routes and plan their journeys accordingly.

Route 1

For traffic coming from Bio-Diversity Junction towards IKEA Rotary.

Commuters aiming to reach Cyber Towers should continue their journey via the IKEA Under Pass Road.

Commuters aiming towards Cable Bridge should make a right turn at the IKEA Rotary, proceeding in the anti-clockwise direction within the rotary itself, in order to continue their journey towards the Cable Bridge.

Commuters travelling on this route have the option to make a U-turn at the IKEA Rotary

Route 2

For traffic coming from Cyber Towers towards IKEA Rotary.

Commuters travelling on this route have the option to make a U-turn at the IKEA Rotary, and a free left road awaits vehicles heading towards the Cable Bridge.

Commuters aiming to reach the Bio-Diversity junction should continue their journey via the IKEA Under Pass Road.

Route 3

For traffic coming from Meenakshi Junction towards Bio-Diversity Junction.

Commuters travelling on this route should continue straight at the IKEA rotary and, upon reaching C-Gate 1st U-turn, utilize the first available U-turn to proceed towards Bio-Diversity Junction.

The Hyderabad police has advised commuters to adhere to the traffic restrictions in the limits of Raidurgam Traffic PS, Cyberabad.