Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Eid-Al Adha; routes to avoid

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid Al Adha to be observed on July 10, city police commissioner CV Anand on Friday released traffic restrictions.

The restrictions will be in place from 8:00 am to 11:00 am in view of the Eid prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah and at Hockey Ground, Masab Tank.

Eid Prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah:

The vehicular traffic coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, and Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura X Roads from 8.00 am to 11.30 am and they should park vehicles at parking places mentioned below.

During this period, general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, Tadban and it will be diverted at Bahadurpura ‘X’ Roads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura, Puranapul, etc. Parking places are provided at Zoo Park, and Open Space opposite Masjid Allah-hu-Akbar.

The devotees coming from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed to pass through Dannama Huts X Roads from 8.00 am 11.30 am. They are supposed to park vehicles at the parking places mentioned below.

While the Eid prayers take place, the general traffic won’t be allowed towards Eidgah. Commuters will be diverted from Danamma Huts ‘X’ Roads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta, etc.

For devotees attending the prayers at these areas, parking will be allowed beside Modern Saw Mill Parking in front of Eidgah main road, Mir Alam filter bed, Open space beside Mir Alam filter bed opposite, Sufi Cars (for four-wheelers) and 4) Yadav Parking (for four-wheelers).

The devotees coming from Kalapather towards the Eidgah Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Kalapather L&O PS from 8.00 am to 11.30 am and they should park vehicles at the parking places mentioned below. During this period, general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and it will be diverted at Kalapather L&O PS towards Mochi Colony, Bhadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

To those praying at this venue, parking spaces would be provided Bhayya Parking, Indian Oil Petrol Bunk, and Vishaka Cements Shop beside BNK Colony.

RTC buses coming from Puranapul towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiaguda and City College side till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah between 8:00 am to 11:30 am.

Similarly, the heavy vehicles coming from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar and Milardevpally towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Aramghar Junction towards Shamshabad or Rajendra Nagar or Milardevpally sides till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah.

For Eid prayers at Hockeygrounds Masab Tank:

In view of the Prayers at Hockey Ground, Masbtank, the namazees will offer prayers up to under the Masabtank Junction flyover, in this connection no vehicular traffic will be allowed under the Masabtank flyover.

The traffic coming from Mehdipatnam and Lakdikapul will be allowed to pass through on the flyover and the following traffic diversions will be imposed till the completion of prayers from 07.00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m.

The commuters moving from Mehdipatnam towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills via. Masab Tank will be diverted through Flyover Masab Tank, Via. Ayodya Junction (Left turn) Khiartabad, RTA Office, Khairtabad (Left Turn) Taj Krishna Hotel so on.

The commuters coming from Lakdikapul towards Masab Tank, going towards Road No.1 to 12 at Banjara Hills through Masab Tank will be diverted at Ayodya Junction towards Nirankari, Khiartabad, VV Statue, Khairtabad RTA Office and Taj Krishna Hotel.

Traffic will not be allowed from underneath the Masab Tank Flyover towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills till the completion of prayers. Similarly, traffic moving from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Road No, 1 Junction towards Hotel Taj Krishna.

RTA Khairtabad and vehicular traffic coming from NFCL Junction, Panjagutta will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Erramanjil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, Masab Tank Fly over, Mehdipatnam.

For Eid prayers at Langar Hoz:

The commuters travelling from Nanal Nagar towards Andhra Floor Mill will be diverted at Balika Bhavan Junction towards Laxminagar. Similarly, commuters moving coming from MD Lines and Balka Bhavan will not be allowed towards Military Hospital and it will be diverted at Andhra Floor Mill towards Balika Bhavan or MD Lines.

Likewise, commuters moving from Langar House will not be allowed towards Military Hospital and it will be diverted at Eidgha U-Turn at Military Hospital towards Moghal Ka Nala.