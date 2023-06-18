Hyderabad: Traffic to be restricted ahead of Yellamma Kalyanotsavam

Hyderabad: Traffic police on Sunday issued an advisory stating vehicular movement will be restricted in certain areas of the city from June 19 to June 21 owing to the Yellamma Kalyanam to be held at the Yellamma Devasthanam in Balkampet.

Commuters are required to take the following routes to maintain an easy flow of traffic:

Traffic coming from Green lands, Matha Temple, Satyam Theatre intending to go towards Fateh Nagar will not be allowed and will be diverted at SR Nagar T Junction towards SR Nagar Community Hall – Abilasha Towers – B.K Guda X Road – Straight towards Sriram Nagar X road – Sanath Nagar /Fateh Nagar Road. Traffic coming from Fateh Nagar flyover intending to go towards Balkampet will not be allowed and will be diverted at New Bridge towards Katamaisamma Temple- Begumpet. Traffic coming from Green Lands – Bakul Apartments – Food World intending to go towards Balakampet will not be allowed and will be diverted at Food World X roads towards Sonabai Temple – Satyam Theater – Maithrivanam / SR Nagar T Junction. Traffic coming from Begumpet, Kattamaisamma Temple intending to go towards Balkampet will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Green lands – Matha Temple – Satyam Theater – SR Nagar T Junction left turn to SR Nagar Community Hall. By-lanes and link roads will remain closed for traffic coming from SR Nagar ‘T’ junction towards Fateh Nagar/Balkampet.

Parking places for devotees visiting the festival are as follows:

R & B Office Nature Cure Hospital GHMC ground Padma Shree Towards Nature Cure Hospital road side Parking Fateh Nagar under Railway bridge Padma Shree towards R &B

Police said that traffic congestion is expected around the temple as devotees flock to celebrate the festival.

Preparations for the ‘Kalyanam’, which saw nearly eight lakh devotees participating last year, began earlier this month.