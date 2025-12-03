Hyderabad: Trio held for murder linked to ‘black magic’ plot

The prime accused slit the victim's throat and later dumped his body outside the vehicle

Published: 3rd December 2025 8:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Osmania University police, on December 3, along with a task force, arrested three men in connection with the brutal murder of a 58-year-old man from Mangalhat, uncovering that the prime accused’s belief that the victim was practising black magic.

The main accused, Shaik Ghouse, 43, believed that the deceased, Magu Singh, was practising black magic against his family, causing financial losses.

On December 1, the co-accused and Ghouse’s son-in-law, Syed Shoaib, 32, lured the victim as planned towards the Boost Hotel Lane in Chilkalguda. There, Ghouse assaulted the victim with an iron rod, after which he was transported in a car to Tarnaka.

Police also apprehended MD Ilyas, 20, who assisted the two accused in the murder. Upon their arrest, officials seized a Mahindra Xylo, two bikes, an iron rod, a knife, clothes worn during the offence and mobile phones of both Ghouse and Shoaib.

Police have issued an advisory not to believe in black magic for solving personal or financial problems. Black magic activities are illegal, and citizens are urged to report such cases to prevent exploitation.

