Suspected drug overdose claims two lives in Hyderabad

The police shifted the bodies for postmortem to the OGH mortuary.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd December 2025 11:36 am IST
beauty therapist in Hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Two men died of a suspected drug overdose at Chandrayangutta main road on Tuesday night.

The men, Jahangir and Irfan, who reside at Santoshnagar and Pahadishareef, were found dead in an auto rickshaw parked opposite Roman Hotel on Chandrayangutta road. The police found three syringes nearby, raising suspicion that the three people had injected habit-forming drugs. The police suspect one person left the place while the two died in the auto rickshaw.

The police shifted the bodies for postmortem to the OGH mortuary. The clues team visited the spot and collected material.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd December 2025 11:36 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button