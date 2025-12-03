Suspected drug overdose claims two lives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two men died of a suspected drug overdose at Chandrayangutta main road on Tuesday night.

The men, Jahangir and Irfan, who reside at Santoshnagar and Pahadishareef, were found dead in an auto rickshaw parked opposite Roman Hotel on Chandrayangutta road. The police found three syringes nearby, raising suspicion that the three people had injected habit-forming drugs. The police suspect one person left the place while the two died in the auto rickshaw.

The police shifted the bodies for postmortem to the OGH mortuary. The clues team visited the spot and collected material.