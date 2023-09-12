Hyderabad: TSMC chairman vows to uphold prestige of Dairatul Maarif

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th September 2023 2:53 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minority Commission Chairman, Tariq Ansari, visited Dairatul Maarif Osmania and pledged to address its issues, recognizing its significant value to the community.

Tariq Ansari, accompanied by Osmania University Vice Chancellor Professor D. Ravindra, In-charge Director of Dairatul Maarif at Osmania University and Prof. P. Lakshminarayana, Osmania University Registrar, reviewed various matters during their visit to the institution.

Chairman Tariq Ansari commended the institution’s research and editing work, highlighting that such tasks require experts in Arabic language and Islamic sciences. He highlighted the institution’s esteemed reputation, not only in Hyderabad but also globally, due to its research capabilities.

The Telangana Minority Commission pledged to represent the government in restoring the institution’s former glory. They will advocate for the construction of a modern facility for the Dairatul Maarif and seek permanent appointments for temporary employees within the institution’s properties.

Furthermore, efforts will be made, in consultation with state and central governments, to re-establish academic ties between Dairatul Maarif Al Osmania and Arab countries, thus expanding the institution’s global outreach.

