Hyderabad: TSRTC brings down metro combination ticket price from Rs 20 to Rs 10

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday announced the reduction of the metro express bus combination ticket from Rs 20 to Rs 10 in the GHMC range.

“Good news for students in the Greater #Hyderabad range. Management’s decision to reduce Metro Combi ticket price from Rs.20 to Rs.10 #TSRTC . It has been reduced for the convenience of the students. This is for students who have city bus pass to travel in metro services can be used,” TSRTC said in a tweet.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) issued bus pass will henceforth be eligible for use on the Palle Velugu and Express services in view of student overcrowding. The announcement was made by the TSRTC Managing Director on Tuesday.

The decision was made due to an acute shortage of TSRTC buses which renders travel difficult for students.

On average, college buses charge Rs 30,000 a year, whereas an RTC bus pass costs only 4,000 for 10 months.

As of the moment, only 500 buses are available for college students.

Owing to the difficult conditions, college administrations find themselves in, this move will be well received as students need time to travel with ease.