Telangana: Students can now use Palle Luvam, Express with bus pass

Published: 23rd November 2022
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) issued bus pass will henceforth be eligible for use on the Palle Luvam and Express services in view of student over crowding. The announcement was made by the TSRTC Managing Director on Tuesday.

The decision was made due to an acute shortage of TSRTC buses which renders travel difficult for students.

On an average, college buses charge Rs 30,000 an year, whereas an RTC bus pass costs only 4,000 for 10 months.

As of the moment, only 500 buses are available for college students.

Owing to the difficult condition college administrations find themselves in, this move will be well received as students need time to travel with ease.

