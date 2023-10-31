Hyderabad: TSRTC bus stolen in Mehdipatnam

Hyderabad: In a bizarre development unidentified individuals stole a TSRTC bus that was parked in front of the Mehdipatnam bus depot in the city on Monday night, October 30.

A bus driver employed by the state transport body reportedly parked the vehicle in front of the Mehdipatnam bus depot on Monday night at approximately 10.30 p.m. and left.

When he got back in the morning, the driver discovered the bus was gone. The driver went up to the Asifnagar police after checking in many surrounding areas and even enquired at the depot.

The police filed a case and checked the CCTV cameras installed around Mehdipatnam. After investigation, the bus was later found at Tundapally, Shamshabad by the police.