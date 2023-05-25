Hyderabad: TSRTC launches ‘General Route Pass’; know pricing

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Thursday announced that the General Route Pass, which was previously only accessible to students, will now be available to the general public inside the Greater Hyderabad zone for the first time.

The corporation was presently providing special concessions to passengers with T-24, T-6, and F-24 tickets and has designed this route pass for those traveling short distances.

This route pass will be available to passengers from May 28 and is applicable for travel within 8 km.

TSRTC has set a monthly price of Rs 600 for City Ordinary Route Bus Pass and Rs 1000 for Metro Express Route Pass. Along with this amount, an extra Rs.50 is required for the ID card.

గ్రేటర్ హైదరాబాద్ పరిధిలోని ప్రయాణికుల సౌకర్యార్థం తొలిసారిగా ‘జనరల్ రూట్ పాస్’కు #TSRTC శ్రీకారం చుట్టింది. టి-24, టి-6, ఎఫ్-24 టికెట్లతో ప్రయాణికులకు ప్రత్యేక రాయితీలను కల్పిస్తోన్న సంస్థ.. తక్కువ దూరం ప్రయాణించే వారి కోసం ఈ రూట్ పాస్ కు రూపకల్పన చేసింది. 8 కిలోమీటర్ల పరిధిలో… — VC Sajjanar – MD TSRTC (@tsrtcmdoffice) May 25, 2023

The present general bus ticket price in Hyderabad is Rs 1,150 for Ordinary Bus Pass and Rs.1,300 for Metro Express Bus Pass. These passes can be used to travel from anywhere in the city’s suburbs on any bus.

For details of routes related to the pass, citizens can check – www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in or https://online.tsrtcpass.in.