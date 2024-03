Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau officials caught a junior accounts officer of the TSSPDCL, Habsiguda red-handed when the official demanded and accepted a bribe amount of Rs 35,000 to process the salary bill of a lineman.

The official Sama Vijayasimha demanded a bribe from M Bharat, an artisan. The official was caught when he accepted the amount at the office of ADE Nacharam.

He was arrested and presented before the principal special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court Nampally.