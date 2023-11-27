Hyderabad: Two AIMIM supporters arrested for assaulting auto driver

Hyderabad: Two All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supporters were arrested for assaulting a 33-year-old auto driver here on Monday, November 27.

According to a police press release, the victim – Mohd Saleem – was returning home to Singareni Colony when he was attacked by four persons.

In his complaint, Saleem alleged he was beaten for carrying a Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party flag on his auto. As he tried to escape, he was caught at Hanafia Mosque where the attackers thrashed him.

While two have been arrested – Mohd. Rizwan, 34, Mohd. Khadeeruddin, 23, – the remaining two are on the run, the police statement said. A motorbike was also seized from Khadeeruddin.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.